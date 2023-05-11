Ukraine war live updates: Russians being pushed back in parts of Bakhmut, Kyiv says; Kremlin says 'emotions are boiling over' there

Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 13, 2023.

The Kremlin's spokesperson acknowledged that the "special military operation" in Ukraine is complex, particularly in Bakhmut, but said he had no doubt that the besieged Donetsk town "will be captured and will be kept under control."

"The special military operation continues. It is a very, very difficult operation and of course certain goals have been achieved in a year," Dmitry Peskov told a Bosnian Serb television channel ATV on Wednesday in comments translated by Google.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces claimed Wednesday that Russian forces had been pushed back as much as 1.2 miles on certain parts of the front line around Bakhmut. Military analysts agree that Ukraine has "conducted successful limited counterattacks around Bakhmut" in recent days.

Even Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company whose mercenary fighters are engaged in intense fighting in Bakhmut, said earlier this week that Russia's 72nd Separate Motor-rifle Brigade had abandoned positions on the southwestern outskirts of the town as he continued to plead for more ammunition for his troops.

Prigozhin has repeatedly complained his fighters weren't receiving adequate support from Russia's defense ministry, with whom he has a strained relationship, and has threatened to pull his troops out of the area. Prigozhin has made numerous statements criticizing the ministry and even appeared to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin the other day, a rare instance of a high-profile Russian doing so.

Commenting on the situation in Bakhmut, Peskov said "there are very heavy offensive operations going on there and it is a very, very powerfully fortified area."

"Emotions are boiling over there. I will not mention anyone's last name, but I will say that, regardless of what they say and what statements they make, this is about the armed forces of the Russian Federation. These are all Russian forces. They are all the same forces, which always follow the same goal. We have no doubt that Artyomovsk [Russia's name for Bakhmut] will be brought under control, that it will be determined later," he said.

– Holly Ellyatt