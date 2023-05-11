Your credit card debt is probably about to get more expensive—here’s why

The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike means your credit card debt will likely get more expensive to pay off if you carry a balance month to month. Last Wednesday, the Fed increased interest rates for the 10th straight time, but signaled it may be the last one of the year. The central bank increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate — the interest rate banks charge each other when lending money — to a range of 5% to 5.25%. The Fed has continually raised rates since March 2022 in an effort to combat inflation, since raising rates makes it more expensive for consumers to borrow money. "The theory is that businesses and consumers will spend less when interest rates are higher and debt becomes costlier, thereby constricting economic activity and slowing the rate of price increases," Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com, tells CNBC Make It. Although inflation cooled slightly this March, April prices remain 4.9% higher than they were a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest available data.

How Fed interest rate hikes impact credit card debt

Banks use the federal funds rate as a starting point when determining the prime rate, which is the interest rate that's passed onto consumers. It's usually about 3% higher than the federal funds rate. Currently, it's 8.25%, according to J.P. Morgan Chase. However, it's rare that you'll receive a credit card with that interest rate. Typically, credit card interest rates are much higher to account for the costs incurred by the card issuer and the risk of some cardholders not paying back their debt, Rossman says. Currently, the average credit card annual percentage rate (APR) is about 22% for new offers and 20% for existing accounts, according to WalletHub's "Credit Card Landscape Report." Since most credit cards have variable APRs, they can increase or decrease in response to changes in the federal funds rate. The Fed's latest 0.25 percentage point increase is likely to cause your credit card APR to increase as well by about the same amount. For example, if your credit card APR is 20%, it may increase to 20.25%. After the Fed changes rates, you should see the change within a month or two, Rossman says.

Tips for tackling credit card debt