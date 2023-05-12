Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Stay away from Virgin Galactic

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Virgin Galactic: "That company's losing money hand over foot – I think it probably lost like $1 million during the course of this phone call. We're going to have to say no to that company."

Fastly: "Almost a year ago we decided you needed to make some money too, and those guys have not gotten with the program. So the answer is no."

SpaceMobile: "[sell, sell, sell!]"

Rocket Companies: "We've got nothing to say about Rocket Mortgage. We don't like mortgage companies."

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: "This is a company that I think is a terrific [speculative stock] because it's got medical solutions and a lot of the medical companies need something like this."

