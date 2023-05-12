Interest rates rise to 5.5% on new federal student loans—why they're still better than private ones

If you're taking out federal student loans to pay for school next year, they're about to get more expensive.

The interest rate on direct undergraduate federal student loans — which are determined by Congress each year — will increase to 5.5% from 4.99% for loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2023, an Education Department spokesperson confirmed. The rate will only apply to new loans and is fixed for the life of the loan.

The 5.5% interest rate applies to both direct subsidized and unsubsidized undergraduate loans. Interest rates for undergraduate borrowers haven't hit 5% since 2019. Existing federal loans have not been accruing interest since the pandemic pause on payments and interest went into effect in 2020. It's set to end this summer.

Before that, unsubsidized loan rates hadn't been higher than 5% since 2013, the last year they had a separate rate from subsidized loans.

Graduate student borrowers will see the rates on their loans increase as well, to 7.05% from last year's 6.54%. The rates on Plus loans — which can be taken out by parents on behalf of their children, or by graduate and professional students — will also go up to 8.05% from 7.54%.

While it's generally good advice to compare rates from a variety of lenders before you take out a loan, student loans are a bit different. It's possible you could find a better interest rate with a private lender, but federal student loans come with benefits that could wind up being more valuable than a lower rate.

If you're eligible to take out federal student loans and can avoid taking on more debt to pay for school, here are a few reasons it's generally a good idea to stick with Uncle Sam.