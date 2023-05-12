Kelly Evans: The debt ceiling is just Act One

It's easy to shrug off the debt ceiling fight as another "manufactured crisis" out of Washington. But in fact, we are about to face some epic austerity battles in which the debt ceiling is just the opening act.

Mathematically speaking, there's a reason why the broader fight over government spending is suddenly rearing its head again. Thanks to the spike in interest rates over the past eighteen months, the U.S. debt servicing cost has jumped to its highest level since 1999. Interest payments as a percentage of tax revenues surged to 12.7% in April, up a full point from just the prior month, as Dan Clifton of Strategas points out.

And "historically, once the U.S. government's net interest cost hits 14% of tax revenues, financial markets impose austerity on policymakers," Clifton wrote in a recent client note (and told us in an interview in Washington, D.C., last week). We are poised to hit that level within the next few months, especially given how weak April and May tax receipts appear to be, he noted.

That's right--this is the last shoe to drop from the government's massive pandemic stimulus, and now it's about to drop at the absolute worst time. Because the Federal Reserve didn't start rate hikes sooner, inflation spiked to a three-decade high, driving interest rates to similar levels, and now--especially because our national debt load also spiked to get through the pandemic--the bill is coming due.

The trouble is, the economy is also about to go into recession. We may still be a month or two or three away, but all of the leading indicators--including jobless claims, as we were reminded yesterday--point to an imminent downturn. That makes this age of austerity--and the timing of the debt limit fight that is part of that--even more significant than the one that dawned in 2011, back when the economy was finally starting to recover from the financial crisis.

In other words, markets (and the public) are about to press Washington for fiscal austerity at the very time that fiscal stimulus is typically invoked--namely, to support and cushion the economy through a downturn. That said, it's possible that any austerity which is finally imposed will be cast aside if things get bad enough, and that could become even likelier if interest rates plunge and free up tax revenues for other purposes.

But for right now, the fight to impose austerity is only just beginning. And for those eager to see a debt ceiling deal reached, let's just remember that President Obama in 2011 had to accept in his deal "a major dose of austerity that kept growth low for years," as Robert Shapiro warned the other day. Dan Clifton makes a similar point; the S&P 500 sank 13% after the debt ceiling deal was reached in August of 2011, because of the fiscal austerity included in the package.

The debt ceiling is not a side-show; it's a sign that austerity is coming, and this time it's coming at an even more precarious time for the U.S. economy.

