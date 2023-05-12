'Ted Lasso' co-creator Bill Lawrence's No. 1 rule on set: 'Don't be an ass----'
"Ted Lasso" became a global sensation in 2020 partly because of the kindness of its main character.
But behind the scenes, being nice wasn't just a suggestion — it was a rule.
In his commencement address to Sarah Lawrence College graduates on Friday, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence broke down the No. 1 rule he gives every new actor and writer he hires: "Don't be an ass----."
Lawrence, who also created "Scrubs," told the class of 2023 that he is blunt with his employees about the expectations he has for the way they treat each other, as well as other people, on set.
"I've been making TV with some of the crew members here for almost 30 years. The woman holding the boom microphone? I went to her kid's wedding. I like her better than you," Lawrence said he tells his actors. "So be nice [to them], because this is a new job for you."
While Lawrence compared the process of making a TV show to "being at Thanksgiving with your family, only for like six months," noting that you will inevitably run into someone you don't like, maintaining a respectful workplace is the most important thing.
The woman holding the boom microphone? I went to her kid's wedding. I like her better than you.Bill LawrenceCo-creator, "Ted Lasso"
It's especially important to be respectful when interacting with someone who is lower than you on the chain of command, Lawrence said.
"I especially don't respond to people who manage down poorly," he said. "If you treat someone badly, who has no power and feels like they can't answer back, like a PA or an assistant, I will notice and you will go."
Lawrence said that his rules apply beyond the set of his TV shows, offering grads a piece of advice for their new careers.
"If you're at your new job for a long time, and no one tells you who the jerk is or who to watch out for, it might be you," he said. "I'm begging you, don't let it be you. Be kind."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.