'Ted Lasso' co-creator Bill Lawrence's No. 1 rule on set: 'Don't be an ass----'

"Ted Lasso" became a global sensation in 2020 partly because of the kindness of its main character. But behind the scenes, being nice wasn't just a suggestion — it was a rule. In his commencement address to Sarah Lawrence College graduates on Friday, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence broke down the No. 1 rule he gives every new actor and writer he hires: "Don't be an ass----." Lawrence, who also created "Scrubs," told the class of 2023 that he is blunt with his employees about the expectations he has for the way they treat each other, as well as other people, on set.

Bill Lawrence co-created the hit series "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+

"I've been making TV with some of the crew members here for almost 30 years. The woman holding the boom microphone? I went to her kid's wedding. I like her better than you," Lawrence said he tells his actors. "So be nice [to them], because this is a new job for you." While Lawrence compared the process of making a TV show to "being at Thanksgiving with your family, only for like six months," noting that you will inevitably run into someone you don't like, maintaining a respectful workplace is the most important thing.

