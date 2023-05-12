Tesla stock dips after Musk names new Twitter CEO. Here's what the experts say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Tesla after Elon Musk announced Twitter's new CEO. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the electric vehicle maker's stock which initially popped on the news. Shareholders have been concerned that Musk was too distracted with his purchase of Twitter, and possibly neglecting his duties at Tesla, while serving as chief executive of both companies. Former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino has been chosen as Twitter's next CEO, Musk confirmed in a tweet . In an earlier tweet, Musk said that the new CEO is expected to start in about six weeks and added that he would transition "to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops." This news comes as Tesla hiked prices on nearly all of its models, and the stock was reiterated as overweight by Morgan Stanley . Tesla shares finished the trading day more than 2% lower.