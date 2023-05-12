Co-workers asking for too much help? Try a '20% no and 80% alternative solution' response, says The Workplace Therapist

Nearly 60% of employees report experiencing at least "moderate" burnout, according to a 2022 Aflac Workforces Report.

One way to alleviate some of that pressure is to stop obliging co-workers who are always soliciting help.

If you're a people pleaser, the idea of saying "no" when someone asks you for a favor is probably horrifying.

"The challenge with saying 'no' is it can be received personally," says Brandon Smith, a therapist and career coach known as The Workplace Therapist.

But if a co-worker is drawing on your appeasing disposition too much, it might be time to set a boundary.

Here's how to say "no" in a polite way when a colleague asks you for help.