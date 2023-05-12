As Turkey heads to the polls, currency traders are bracing for absolute chaos

Turkish flag over a DenizBank building. Turkey is expected to head to the polls on Sunday.

The Turkish lira is already facing some of the most volatile conditions across global currency markets in the run-up to the country's landmark elections this weekend, with traders predicting a likely collapse if incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan retains his presidency.

The lira is currently trading at record lows of 19.56 against the U.S dollar — and market watchers forecast that it still has further room to plunge.

Turkey is holding both its presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. In the event of a victory by Erdogan, it's "highly likely the Turkish lira collapses within months," the founder of advisory firm Cribstone Strategic Macro Mike Harris told CNBC.

"Ultimately the lack of confidence in investment will mean that the Turkish Lira will probably be among the worst performing currencies in the world for some time," he said.

This is largely owed to the current president's unorthodox economic policies.

"For a number of years under the guiding hand of Erdogan's nutty monetary ideas, the Turkish lira has been wildly volatile and in a state of crisis," said Steve H. Hanke, who is a professor of applied economics at The Johns Hopkins University.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Turkey's monetary policy prioritizes the pursuit of growth and export competition rather than assuaging inflation. Erdogan endorses the unconventional view that raising interest rates increases inflation, rather than taming it.