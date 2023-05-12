Ukraine war live updates: Russia denies reports of Ukrainian breakthrough in front line

Parties are close to an agreement to extend the Black Sea grain initiative, after two days of negotiations in Istanbul, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in comments reported by Reuters.

Ukrainian, Russian, Turkish and U.N. officials have been discussing the fate of the deal, which Moscow says will expire by May 18 unless Russian demands are met.

The U.N.-brokered Black Sea agreement was struck last July to mitigate a global food crisis worsened by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The deal eased Russia's naval blockade and reopened three Ukrainian ports, easing shipments of agricultural goods.

Russia and Ukraine accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports prior to the war.

