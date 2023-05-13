Google staffers praise engineers for I/O, poke fun at execs because they 'just kept saying A.I.'

Google employees were paying close attention to the company's annual developer conference this week as well as to Wall Street's overwhelmingly positive reaction.

When in it came to doling out credit for the 4.3% stock pop that followed Google I/O, many staffers favored the company's engineers over its executives, according to internal conversations viewed by CNBC.

On Google's internal site, Memegen, the most popular meme that came from the event showed side-by-side images of parent company Alphabet's stock price. The slide, which has received thousands of "up-votes," said on the left, "Execs cost cutting and buying back stock," over a chart with the stock price going down. On the right, a chart appeared with the stock going up below the words, "Eng[ineers] getting stuff done."

Many employees agreed with the sentiment in the comments section, praising their colleagues who worked to get the products ready for prime time as part of a companywide effort to compete in AI.

The event came shortly after workers slammed CEO Sundar Pichai for receiving a stock award for 2022 of over $200 million just as the company is slashing jobs and cutting costs. They also criticized the company for authorizing a $70 billion buyback.