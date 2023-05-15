Asia markets mixed as Wall Street indexes record second week of losses

Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed after two out of three major U.S. indexes recorded a second straight week of losses, fueled by concern over the U.S. debt ceiling and disappointing economic data.

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting set for Friday to the following week.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 opened marginally lower, along with South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq, which lost 0.24% and 1.02% respectively.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.51%, with the Topix also 0.5% higher on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set for a lower open, with contracts tied to the index at 19,421 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,627.

Investors will also await Thailand's gross domestic product for the first quarter, as the country's opposition party was on course to secure a win in its general election, ending nearly a decade of conservative ruled backed by the military.