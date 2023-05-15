Charles Schwab's shares climb after an upgrade. Here's what the experts say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts as Charles Schwab 's shares jumped to close the trading day up 4% after an upgrade from Raymond James . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the bank stock after the firm hiked its rating on Schwab to outperform from market perform. Raymond James has a price target of $63, on the stock, reflecting upside of roughly 24% from Monday's close, as Schwab continues to draw in new accounts and assets during this volatile period for financials.