Cramer says Club portfolio is positioned to buy market dips. Here's where investors can look

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Monday's key moments. 1. Be ready to buy Wall Street was mixed to flat in late-morning trading Monday. President Joe Biden seems optimistic about a debt ceiling deal. He called congressional leaders back to the White House for another meeting Tuesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy thinks the sides are still "far apart." Jim Cramer said Monday there's no deal until the Republicans and McCarthy say so. The S & P Oscillator is getting close to oversold territory, and Club members know when that happens we're more apt to look for bargains. The Club portfolio is 10% cash — we're ready to buy on weakness. 2. Rate cuts still possible in 2023 The debt ceiling crisis, which conjures up the horrible 2011 standoff which cost the S & P 500 17% that summer, comes as investors are trying to see if the Federal Reserve can stamp out inflation without putting the economy into a recession. Things have slowed and last week's data showed inflation cooling. In his Sunday column , Jim said inflation is much cooler than the data. It looks like a Fed interest rate hike pause is coming in June. But will we see rate cuts this year? Not according to Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic — he told CNBC not even if there's a recession . Jim thinks there's a case for rate cuts later this year. 3. Ford is a buy Citi analysts raised their price target on Ford (F) to $12.80 per share from to $12.50. They kept their neutral rating. Jim said Monday this stock is still too low and should be bought. Citi changed its Ford model to reflect the automaker's new way of reporting each business unit separately, which gives investors clear visibility into how electric vehicles are doing compared to gas and hybrid vehicles. The latter is still carrying the weight. Ford holds its capital markets event next week. We hope to hear about the bridge to the company's year-end 2026 margin target. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.