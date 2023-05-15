Dan Sundheim's D1 buys this large regional bank stock, trims tech holdings in first quarter

Dan Sundheim's D1 Capital Partners bet on PNC Financial Services as turmoil unraveled across banks in the first quarter. The hedge fund, founded in 2018, opened a $43-million stake in the Pittsburgh-based regional bank in the first quarter, which saw the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, according to securities filings. D1 also made new bets on the healthcare sector, opening new positions in UnitedHealth and Danaher , and a stake worth at least $314 million in Elevance Health . While technology stocks rebounded during the first quarter, and investors gravitated back toward beaten-up growth stocks as bonds yields offered some relief, D1 reduced its exposure to some popular names. Microsoft and Amazon saw some of the most significant reductions during the first quarter, with the fund's stake in Microsoft falling to about $449 million from about $718 million at the end of 2022. Its position in Amazon slid nearly 63% to about $284 million. Elsewhere, the New York-based hedge fund dumped positions in Nvidia , Micron Technology and Sherwin-Williams , while opening new stakes in Meta Platforms and Salesforce , and a position worth nearly $280 million in Lululemon Athletica . Prior to D1, Sundheim worked as chief investment officer under Andreas Halvorsen at Viking Global Investors. D1 managed roughly $27.6 billion in assets at the end of March, according to securities filings.