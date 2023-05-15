LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to open in mixed territory as Turkish election comes into focus
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a flat to mixed open on Monday as investors in the region focus on the results of Turkey's presidential election.
As things stand on Monday morning, with almost all the votes from Sunday's vote counted, Turkey is heading for a runoff vote after neither incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan nor his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won an outright majority.
With neither candidate clearing the 50% threshold needed to avoid a second round, another vote will be held on May 28, according to Reuters.
Asia-Pacific markets are trading mixed after two out of three major U.S. indexes recorded a second straight week of losses, fueled by concern over the U.S. debt ceiling and disappointing economic data. U.S. stock futures fell slightly on Sunday night.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to start the new trading week in mixed territory.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point higher at 7,751, Germany's DAX 10 points lower at 15,895, France's CAC up 3 points at 7,401 and Italy's FTSE MIB 7 points higher at 27,085, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Porsche.
— Holly Ellyatt