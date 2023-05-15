Paul Tudor Jones says A.I. will spark the next 'productivity boom'

The adoption of artificial intelligence and large language models could usher in a rare period of immense productivity, according to billionaire hedge-fund manager Paul Tudor Jones. "I think we're going to have a more bifurcated market than we've ever had over the course of the next five or 10 years, because I do think that the introduction of large language models, artificial intelligence, is going to create a productivity boom that we've only seen a few times in the last 75 years," he told CNBC's " Squawk Box " on Monday. Jones expects more division in this next market period, expecting big winners and big losers ahead. He sees the booming AI industry that's grown in popularity following ChatGPT's debut and contributed to a hefty chunk of this year's market gains as one of those major opportunity areas. He also told CNBC that he believes the Federal Reserve is finished hiking rates . If history is any guide, this AI-driven productivity cycle could foster solid gains for the market. Previous cycles cultivated productivity gains between 1% and 3%, PE expansions, stock market appreciation of 15% per year, and easing inflation, he noted. "This is literally a gift to the central bank," Jones said.