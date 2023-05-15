Southeast Asia hit with record-breaking heat and heavy air pollution

A worker handles a block of ice at a wet market during a heat wave in Bangkok, April 27, 2023.

Several cities in Southeast Asia experienced sweltering temperatures over the weekend, with some areas hitting new all-time highs as global climate change intensifies both heat waves and air pollution in the region.

The temperature in Tuong Duong, a city in Vietnam, reached a record high of 111.6 degrees Fahrenheit (44.2 degrees Celsius) Sunday, according to the Vietnamese National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting. Luang Prabang, a city in Laos, saw a record-high temperature of 110.3 degrees Fahrenheit (43.5 degrees Celsius) Saturday, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand, also experienced a record-high temperature of 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) over the weekend.

Singapore hit 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) Saturday, matching its all-time record, which was recorded 40 years ago, the National Environment Agency said.

Southeast Asia is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, which has fueled more frequent and severe heat waves and worsened the region's air pollution. The combination of extreme heat and high smog levels in the region has exacerbated the risk of heat-related illnesses as well as respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

The scorching temperatures this year can be linked to a combination of issues, including lower rainfall over the past winter and El Niño, a weather pattern that typically brings hotter and drier conditions to the region.