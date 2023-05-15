UK launches first full-sized autonomous bus service with top speed of 50 miles per hour

The AB1 autonomous bus service will travel on a route in Scotland, with vehicles able to hit a top speed of 50 miles per hour.

The U.K.'s first full-sized autonomous bus service opened to the general public on Monday, with those involved in the project describing it as a milestone for the sector.

The AB1 service, as it's known, travels on a 14-mile route in Scotland, between the Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife and Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

The route, which crosses the famous Forth Road Bridge, is able to carry as many as 10,000 passengers each week, according to public transport firm Stagecoach. A standard single adult ticket is priced at £7.20, or roughly $9.

In an announcement toward the end of last week, Stagecoach described the launch as an "important milestone for autonomous technology." The company added that AB1 was "believed to be the first registered bus service in the world to use full sized autonomous buses."

The trial, which is part of the CAVForth project, will run until the year 2025. A fleet of five buses will be involved, traveling in mixed traffic at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour.