Ukraine war live updates: China launches peace mission as envoy heads to Ukraine, Russia; Zelenkskyy travels to UK

Zelenskyy's trip to today comes after the Ukrainian president's tour of several European capitals in recent days as he tries to win more military support ahead of the country's much-vaunted counteroffensive in Ukraine.

During their meeting today at the prime minister's official countryside residence Chequers, Sunak will discuss with Zelenskyy what support Ukraine needs from the international community, both in terms of immediate military equipment and long-term defenses, the government said.

"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," Downing Street said in a statement.

The British government is expected to "confirm the further U.K. provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km," or 124 miles.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his countryside residence in a surprise visit by the president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wait to meet Ukrainian troops being trained to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset, in southern England, on Feb. 8, 2023.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Sunak said in a statement.

"We must not let them down. The frontlines of Putin's war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin's barbarism is not rewarded," he added.

The U.K. is one of Ukraine's largest military supporters, providing masses of military hardware including armored vehicles, tanks and ammunition as well as training to thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. The U.K. said it had provided £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine in 2022 — more than any country other than the U.S.

Last week, the U.K. donated long-range Storm Shadow precision missiles to Ukraine which it said could be "critical in helping the country defend against the relentless bombardment of their critical national infrastructure."

The government also hinted it could be galvanizing support among Ukraine's allies to get fighter jets to Kyiv after repeated requests by Ukraine.

Britain will launch "an elementary flying phase for cohorts of Ukrainian pilots to learn basic training" this summer and said "this will adapt the programme used by U.K. pilots to provide Ukrainians with piloting skills they can apply a different kind of aircraft."

"This training goes hand in hand with U.K. efforts to work with other countries on providing F16 jets – Ukraine's fighter jets of choice," the government said.

— Holly Ellyatt