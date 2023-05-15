10-year Treasury yield rises as investors await Fed speaker comments

The 10-year Treasury yield inched higher on Monday as investors looked to remarks from Federal Reserve officials for hints about what to expect from the economy and central bank policy.

At 4:02 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 3.4850%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury was almost flat at 4.0041%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.