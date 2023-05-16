Top Apple analyst says iPhone 16 Pro will get an even bigger screen and new periscope camera

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, said in a blog post Tuesday that he predicts that a bigger screen and a periscope camera will be features of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Kuo said that the iPhone 16 Pro's display will be "slightly larger" than the screens on the current iPhone 14 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. He said the bigger size will allow for enough space to equip the device with a periscope camera. The iPhone 16 models are expected in 2024.

A periscope camera offers improved zoom capabilities, and Kuo said he expects the iPhone 16 Pro and the even larger iPhone 16 Pro Max to have them. He said in March that he expects this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, the largest and most expensive of Apple's upcoming lineup, will also have a periscope camera.

Periscope cameras have been used by Google and Samsung, among other Android makers, but haven't yet made it into an iPhone.

Kuo's comments echo another industry analyst, Ross Young, who said that the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get bigger screens. In a tweet last week, Young wrote that he was "hearing about some new sizes on the Pro models."

When another user guessed that the iPhone 16 Pro would increase from 6.1 to 6.4 inches, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max would increase from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, Young replied "close."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.