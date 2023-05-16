LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets largely rise ahead of key Chinese data releases for April
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise ahead of key economic releases from China.
Investors await China's industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment rate among others. Compared to a low base seen in April a year ago, market watchers are largely expecting a rebound in growth.
Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pointed to a higher open, standing at 20,185 compared to its last close of 19,971.13, pointing to further gains after jumping nearly 2% in Monday afternoon.
In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component saw their best days since May 8 and March 20, respectively.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.71%, while the Topix climbed 0.42% and hit its highest level since August 1990.
South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq also saw gains on Tuesday, advancing 0.66% and 0.75% respectively, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15%.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose as investors looked ahead to negotiations on the U.S. debt ceiling this Friday.
The S&P 500 added 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a five-day losing streak and advanced 0.14%, to 33,348.60. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led gains in the U.S., rising 0.66%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report
— Weizhen Tan
Fed's Bostic doesn't see rate cuts coming this year
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic cast doubt Tuesday on the likelihood of interest rate cuts this year, even if a recession should hit.
"Inflation is not going to come down very quickly. And in that regard, then, cutting rates doesn't really fit into that scenario," the central bank official told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk Box" interview.
"So the markets, I think, have been pretty optimistic about how easily inflation will respond to our policy," he added. "Honestly, I hope I'm wrong and they're right, because that'll mean that the economy's in balance sooner than later. But it's not my baseline case at all."
If anything, Bostic said his bias would be to a rate increase this year should inflation not come down as quickly as the Fed would like.
—Jeff Cox
Yellen is 'hopeful' on debt ceiling deal
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend negotiations were making progress on a debt ceiling deal.
"I'm hopeful. I think the negotiations are very active. I'm told they have found some areas of agreement," said Yellen in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Saturday from Japan during a meeting of G-7 finance ministers.
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are expected to meet early this week, CNBC has reported. The Treasury Department said the U.S. may not be able to meet its financial obligations as early as June 1.
—John Melloy
U.S. dollar hits all-time high against Turkish currency following announcement of runoff election
The dollar hit a record high against the Turkish lira on Monday, reaching 19.6853.
Meanwhile, the iShares Turkey ETF (TUR) was down nearly 6% in premarket trading. If that performance holds in the session, it would mark the worst day for the fund since it lost of 6.1% on Feb. 7.
The moves follow news that the country will have an unprecedented runoff election for its president on May 28. A runoff is required because no candidate got 50% of the vote in Sunday's election.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. greenback against a basket of other currencies, was last down 0.2% at 102.49.
Loading chart...
— Alex Harring, Gina Francolla