Black Sea grain deal that reopened key Ukraine ports set to expire this week as Kremlin mulls a potential extension

Farmer Marin Iliev poses for a picture in his fields near the town of Saedinenie, Central Bulgaria on April 20, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Russia has yet to decide if it will extend the terms of an international agreement that guarantees the food security of tens of millions of people, and its decision could further exacerbate the fallout of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

By all accounts, the deal brokered in July to reopen key ports, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, is set to expire on May 18.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "there are still a lot of open questions" about a potential extension of the agreement.

"When the appropriate decision is made, we will inform you, this is the only thing I can say so far," Peskov told reporters at a daily press briefing.

Before Russian troops poured over Ukraine's borders in February 2022, Kyiv and Moscow accounted for almost a quarter of global grain exports. Those shipments came to a severe halt for nearly six months until representatives from Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and Turkey agreed to establish a humanitarian sea corridor and reopen three Ukrainian ports.