CNBC Pro Talks: A top fund manager proves you can generate big returns while investing ethically

Want to invest sustainably without sacrificing returns? Join CNBC's Tanvir Gill as she discusses ethical investing with top-performing fund manager Philip Ripman. Ripman's fund, Storebrand Global Solutions, avoids companies that make over 5% of their revenues from fossil fuels, tobacco, alcohol, war and other vice-related activities. It ranks top for 10-year annualized returns (15%) on Morningstar's list of global mega-cap equity funds. The portfolio manager at Storebrand Asset Management will discuss his top holdings which include mostly large-cap companies, ranging from tech giants to renewable energy. They include chip giant Nvidia , cybersecurity firms Palo Alto and Crowdstrike, as well as electric vehicle maker BYD. Renewable energy is also a hot topic for Ripman, who will discuss issues including the impact of geopolitical tensions, electric vehicles, battery stocks and solar companies to watch. Ripman is based in Oslo, Norway and has been the fund manager of Storebrand Global Solutions since 2015. Join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 a.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. SGT / 1:30 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here. Learn more from our previous Pro Talks: Want to invest in the A.I. boom? Veteran tech fund manager names 4 stocks to own Here's how to spot a good growth stock, according to one fund manager 'Data is the new oil': investor picks one stock to play the trend Related coverage from Pro: Analyst Mark Mahaney shares his top two tech stock picks, giving one 152% upside Here's what history indicates is in store for U.S. and global stocks in May Short-sellers raise their stakes against these 2 European banks by billions since the SVB crisis

Want to invest sustainably without sacrificing returns? Join CNBC's Tanvir Gill as she discusses ethical investing with top-performing fund manager Philip Ripman. Ripman's fund, Storebrand Global Solutions, avoids companies that make over 5% of their revenues from fossil fuels, tobacco, alcohol, war and other vice-related activities. It ranks top for 10-year annualized returns (15%) on Morningstar's list of global mega-cap equity funds. The portfolio manager at Storebrand Asset Management will discuss his top holdings which include mostly large-cap companies, ranging from tech giants to renewable energy. They include chip giant Nvidia , cybersecurity firms Palo Alto and Crowdstrike, as well as electric vehicle maker BYD. Renewable energy is also a hot topic for Ripman, who will discuss issues including the impact of geopolitical tensions, electric vehicles, battery stocks and solar companies to watch. Ripman is based in Oslo, Norway and has been the fund manager of Storebrand Global Solutions since 2015. Join CNBC Pro Talks on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 a.m. BST / 1:30 p.m. SGT / 1:30 a.m. ET. Submit your questions here.