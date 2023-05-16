European markets lose momentum as economic and political uncertainty weigh on sentiment

European markets are heading for a flat open as political and economic uncertainty rattle sentiment in the region.

Regionals indexes closed mixed on Monday, with investors following U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, an inconclusive Turkish election that must now proceed to a runoff vote and a higher forecast for EU inflation this year.

The European Commission on Monday raised its forecasts for inflation for the euro area to 5.8% this year and 2.8% in 2024, and said it expects the European Central Bank to continue with rate hikes, further weakening lending conditions. However, it also revised its gross domestic product estimates higher, forecasting 1% growth this year, up from a previous 0.8% estimate.

The latest gauge on the state of the euro zone's health comes today when a preliminary estimate of the euro zone's first quarter gross domestic product is released.