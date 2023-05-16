CNBC Investing Club

Here's what to expect when Club apparel retailers TJX and Foot Locker report this week

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Foot Locker Inc. signage is displayed in the window of a store in New York, U.S.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apparel retailers TJX Companies (TJX) and Foot Locker (FL) are set to deliver quarterly results this week, as consumers continue to be squeezed by a slowing economy and still-persistent inflation. But the Club holdings are well-positioned to navigate an increasingly complicated economic landscape, while retaining customer loyalty — and we remain long-term buyers of each.