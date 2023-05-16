Home Depot shares fall on revenue miss. Here's how the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts as Home Depot shares fell after its first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates. The home improvement retailer reported its biggest revenue miss in more than 20 years before the opening bell Tuesday. The company lowered its sales forecast for the rest of the year, saying consumers are buying fewer big-ticket items and instead focusing on smaller projects. Colder weather in some areas and falling lumber prices also hurt the top-line. Home Depot's stock price finished the trading day 2% lower.