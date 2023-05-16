The No. 1 reason Gen Z workers are leaving their dream jobs behind: 'I would have been in a lot of debt'

Gina Fahrenholz, 22, left her childhood dream job of criminal justice to become a nurse once she realized she would be more financially stable.

After advising thousands of college students on their career paths, Christine Cruzvergara "doesn't truly believe in only having one dream job." It's not that she's jaded or disillusioned. Rather, Cruzvergara, the chief education strategy officer at early-career job platform Handshake, says, "The reality is your dreams can change." That held true for 22-year-old Gina Farenholz. Since she was young, Farenholz knew she wanted to be a detective. She grew up devouring shows like "Criminal Minds" and so when it came time to choose a college major at Hartwick College, the choice was easy: criminal justice. Then, reality hit. "The more I learned about that role [of detective], I realized that income would have been an issue," Farenholz tells CNBC Make It. She thought she could go to law school to stay in the field but in a more lucrative sector, even if it was not directly her passion. She picked up two more majors — psychology and sociology — to hopefully gain a leg-up in the law school application process. She dedicated 100 hours to LSAT studying and scored well. Then, reality hit again. "I would have been in a lot of debt," she says. "It wasn't worth it to go somewhere and spend $200,000 at a law school if I wasn't 100% okay with being a lawyer at the end of it." In 2021, after going through some health issues and seeing the medical field firsthand, she started to poke at the idea of nursing as a new career path that could offer real financial stability. After taking a few anatomy classes, she was hooked. Farenholz, who graduated in 2022 with degrees in criminal justice, psychology and sociology, is now on her way to an accelerated nursing school program. "I think passions can always change, but the financial stability thing is set in stone," she says.

The 2023 definition of a dream job

Farenholz is not alone in her decision to abandon her childhood dream job in favor of stability. According to a May report from Handshake, the class of 2023 is prioritizing stability in response to the flurry of layoff headlines and talk of a looming recession. Plus, they are graduating from a college experience marked by the instability of a global pandemic. Nearly half of the 954 students surveyed in March said that they are applying to more jobs because of news about economic uncertainty. And 36% said they are opening their job search to other industries, companies and roles. That has led to stark increases in interest in fields like government, non-profit and retail. Cruzvergara, who previously managed the career centers at Georgetown University, George Mason University and Wellesley College, has seen this shift firsthand. Her pre-pandemic conversations with students often centered around the biggest tech companies like Meta, Amazon, Apple and Google. "Stability was definitely not as prevalent of a factor or conversation topic. People wanted fast growth – they wanted a sexy company that was going to be really successful," she says. According to the Handshake report, students' interest in a fast-growing company has declined by 20% since last summer. Instead, Cruzvergara says, that students are looking at brands "that have stood the test of time," like Raytheon, Capital One and Nike.

"Work less defines people"