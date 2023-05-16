Here's why Trader Joe's will never embrace online shopping: 'The experience would not be the same'

Don't expect to be able to order a block of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar or a bag of Chili & Lime rolled corn chips to your door any time soon.

The latest episode of the popular supermarket's in-house podcast, "Inside Trader Joe's," explains why the chain doesn't offer online shopping like competitors Aldi, Publix and Kroger, and is instead happy to keep running its business the way it has since it was founded in 1967.

One reason is simple: money. Building out a robust delivery operation would involve creating a network of warehouses to store products, as well as a delivery system to get those products to customers' doors.

For a brand that closely watches its bottom line to keep prices low, it's a non-starter.

"We love being a real place for a whole bunch of reasons and not just because it's where we started," co-host Matt Sloan said. "It's because we're good at it, and it's because we know how to go about it. And it's because doing it allows us to keep doing it really well, without any of the distractions and all of the costs that ultimately might get passed onto those shopping with us."