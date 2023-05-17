An under-the-radar hedge fund is the best stock picker in tech. Here are its latest plays

In the hedge fund industry, tech investors like the "Tiger Cubs" Philippe Laffont and Chase Coleman grab a lot of attention, but the best stock picker in the sector lately is far less well-known. Shannon River Capital Management, a New York based tech-focused hedge fund, ranked No.1 among its peers in terms of stock-picking ability over the past four quarters, according to hedge-fund tracking firm Symmetric.io . Symmetric.io grades the stock-picking ability of nearly 1,000 hedge funds in its database with a proprietary indicator of performance called StockAlpha. It is derived by comparing the performance of equities in the fund based on regulatory filings with that of a sector exchange-traded fund. Shannon River has $2.1 billion in asset under management, recently disclosed $443 million in long equity positions. The hedge fund, founded in 2003 by managing partner Spencer Waxman , runs a concentrated portfolio, with its top 10 positions accounting for 82% of the disclosed portfolio in the first quarter. Its biggest holding as of the end of March was Flextronics , a mid-cap manufacturing services company that provides expertise in data infrastructure. The stock bucked the down trend in tech last year, rising 17%, and has gained another 12% in 2023. Shannon River's second biggest holding was InterDigital, a small-cap company in wireless and video technologies. Shares have rallied 70% this year. Nice Ltd. , an enterprise software provider, was another top pick for Shannon River. The fund also owned popular tech stocks like Nvidia , AMD and Salesforce as some of its biggest holdings at the end of the first quarter.