We're writing OOO emails all wrong, says career expert: Here's what to say to keep co-workers from messaging you

Do your co-workers email you with timely requests even when you're on vacation?

If so, you might be writing your out-of-office email wrong, says Brandon Smith, a therapist and career coach known as The Workplace Therapist.

Generic messages like, "I'll be OOO until [insert date] with limited access to email" can be easy to shrug off.

"When I see that, I assume they are at home and took a day to clean their apartment," Smith says.

Instead, include a personal detail. This can set a stronger boundary and help you elicit more guilt from whoever dares cross it.