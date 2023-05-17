Speaker McCarthy says he thinks the U.S. won't default as debt talks inch forward

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC in an interview Wednesday he does not think the U.S. will default on its debt as tense negotiations over the debt ceiling continue.

"I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default," McCarthy told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Leaders are running out of time to raise the debt ceiling before a June 1 deadline when the government is set to run out of money. McCarthy met Tuesday with President Joe Biden at the White House alongside the vice president and other top congressional leaders in an attempt to hammer out a deal before the president left for the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

McCarthy refrained from saying Wednesday that he was optimistic about the state of the talks, but said he was encouraged by Biden's willingness to negotiate. Biden on Tuesday said he would cut short his trip to Asia to further engage in debt limit talks.

"The only thing I'm confident about is now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion," McCarthy said. "The timeline is very right. But we're going to make sure we're in the room and get this done."

Lifting the debt ceiling is necessary for the government to cover spending commitments already approved by Congress and the president — and prevent default. Doing so does not authorize new spending. But House Republicans have said they will not lift the limit if Biden and lawmakers do not agree to future spending cuts.

McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in separate interviews Wednesday morning on "Squawk Box" agreed that negotiations were moving forward, but the two remained entrenched in their positions.

Jeffries called a Republican request to attach work requirements to federal food benefits a "nonstarter" but said he remains optimistic about negotiations.

"It was a very positive meeting yesterday," Jeffries said. "It was calm. It was candid in terms of the discussion and I'm optimistic common ground will be found in the next week or two."