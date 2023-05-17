Dutch claim international first as North Sea offshore wind farms powered down to protect migratory birds

Wind turbines in the North Sea, off the coast of the Netherlands. As more wind farms are developed, the interaction between turbines and birds will become an increasingly important issue.

Offshore wind farms in the North Sea were recently "shut down" in a bid to protect migratory birds and provide them with safe passage, in a move described as an "international first" by a Dutch minister.

Offshore wind farms close to Borssele and Egmond aan Zee were powered down to a maximum of just two rotations per minute on May 13, according to Dutch authorities. The four-hour shutdown is part of a pilot initiative.

"This is an international first, nowhere in the world are wind farms at sea shut down to protect birds during massive bird migration," Rob Jetten, the Netherlands' minister for climate and energy policy, said in a Google-translated statement issued on Monday.

"We want to keep the impact of wind farms on nature as small as possible and we do this with this measure, among other things," Jetten added.