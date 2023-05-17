Elon Musk on his own kids' future career choices: 'How do we find meaning in life if A.I. can do your job better than you can?'

Elon Musk is concerned about his eight children's future careers — especially if his kids have to compete with artificial intelligence for their dream jobs.

"How do we actually find fulfillment, how do we find meaning in life, if AI can do your job better than you can?" Musk wondered aloud in an interview with CNBC's David Faber on Tuesday.

Even as the world's second-richest person expressed a desire to help lead the coming AI charge — saying his automaker Tesla could debut a ChatGPT-like feature "no later than next year" — he expressed concerns about the technology's future implications.

It's not the first time: In March, Musk signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause on AI development to ensure that the systems are ethically implemented, given the "profound risks to society and humanity."

On Tuesday, he struggled to articulate how the next generation might find value in a world where AI can do everything. "This question is a tough question to answer," Musk said.

Here are the two pieces of advice he said he'd give his own children: