European stocks head for lower open as U.S. debt ceiling talks overshadow market sentiment
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday as investors keep an eye on debt ceiling negotiations stateside.
U.S. stock futures were modestly higher overnight as investors awaited news of developments in the negotiations between congressional leaders and President Joe Biden on the U.S. debt ceiling.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed against the backdrop of debt ceiling negotiations. Quad leaders canceled a planned meeting in Sydney next week as Biden cut his Asia trip short to return to the U.S. for talks on the debt ceiling.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points lower at 7,739, Germany's DAX 4 points lower at 15,904, France's CAC 11 points lower at 7,393 and Italy's FTSE MIB 14 points lower at 26,909, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Commerzbank, Experian, JD Sports, British Land. Data releases include final euro zone inflation figures for April and new car registration figures for Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy.
— Holly Ellyatt