Top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts to resign after damning ethics report

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts will submit her resignation by the end of the week to President Joe Biden, her lawyer said Wednesday, after damning official reports found she had committed serious ethical misconduct.

The Department of Justice's internal watchdog began a probe last year after U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins attended a Democratic fundraiser last July featuring first lady Jill Biden, despite advice that this would violate ethics guidelines.

"We found Rollins's conduct described throughout this report violated federal regulations, numerous DOJ policies, her Ethics Agreement, and applicable law, and fell far short of the standards of professionalism and judgment that the Department should expect of any employee, much less a U.S. Attorney," the DOJ Inspector General's Office said in its report.

That 161-page report found Rollins, who was appointed as her state's top federal prosecutor by President Biden, used her official position to try to help the election effort of a fellow Democrat for the Suffolk County district attorney position.

Rollins gave journalists non-public, sensitive DOJ information "to create the impression publicly, before the primary election, that DOJ was or would be investigating (his opponent) for public corruption," according to the IG's office.

The report found that Rollins lied under oath about that effort when asked about it by investigators.

"Rollins only admitted to being the source during subsequent testimony after Rollins produced relevant text messages, which definitively showed that Rollins had indeed been a source for the reporter and had disclosed to him the internal DOJ recusal memorandum quoted in the story, " the report said.