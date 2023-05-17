Pfizer to raise $31 billion in debt offering to fund Seagen acquisition, SEC filing shows

A logo for Pfizer is displayed on a monitor on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 29, 2019.

Pfizer plans to raise $31 billion through a debt offering to fund its proposed acquisition of cancer drugmaker Seagen , for what would be its largest takeover since 2009, according to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pfizer expects to complete the $43 billion Seagen buyout later this year or in early 2024.

The debt offering is expected to close on May 19, according to a prospectus supplement New York-based Pfizer filed with the SEC late Tuesday.

The pharma giant's debt offering would be the biggest since CVS Health sold $40 billion of bonds in 2018 to finance its acquisition of health insurer Aetna.

Pfizer's move comes as other corporations including Apple , T-Mobile and Merck rush to tap the U.S. bond market ahead of a potential spike in borrowing costs sparked by the debt ceiling standoff.

Pfizer's stock price dropped slightly on Wednesday.

The company said it will secure funding for the deal to buy Bothell, Washington-based Seagen through eight tranches of notes that will mature between 2025 and 2063.

Each tranche is worth $3 billion to $6 billion.

The yield to maturity on Pfizer's 10-year bonds would be 4.75%, which is around 125 basis points higher than the U.S. 10-year Treasury note.