Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two Interactive, Cisco Systems and more

Hakyung Kim@https://www.linkedin.com/in/hakyungkim/@hakyungkim_
WATCH LIVE

In this article

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares jumped 8.1% Wednesday during after hours trading. The video game company reported $1.39 billion in adjusted revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping analysts' estimates of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, the company's estimates for bookings in the first-quarter and full-year missed Wall Street's expectations.

related investing news

Target shares rise after earnings beat. Here's how the pros are playing it
CNBC Pro
Target shares rise after earnings beat. Here's how the pros are playing it
33 minutes ago

Boot Barn Holdings — Shares of the cowboy boot company tumbled almost 16% after revenue fell short of analysts' expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.51 per share, excluding items on revenue of $425.7 million. Meanwhile, analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.44 per share and $441.2 million in revenue. The boot retailer's full-year guidance also fell below analysts' estimates.

Synopsys — The software company's stock gained 1.9% Wednesday evening. Synopsys' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue came above Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet. The company reported $1.4 billion in revenue, while analysts had estimated $1.38 billion. Synopsys also reported an earnings beat of $2.54 per share, excluding items, topping analysts' estimates of $2.48 per share. Synopsys also raised its full-year guidance for earnings and revenue growth.

Cisco Systems — Shares dipped nearly 4% despite the company reporting an earnings and revenue beat for the fiscal third quarter. Cisco posted adjusted earnings of $1 per share and $14.57 billion in revenue. Analysts had estimated 97 cents earnings per share and $14.39 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.