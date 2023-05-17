The sell-off in this consumer name has been overdone, so we're snapping up more shares

We are buying 25 shares of Estee Lauder at roughly $196. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 325 shares of EL, increasing its weighting to 2.38% from 2.20%. As discussed in the May Monthly Meeting on Wednesday, we think the recent sell-off in Estee Lauder (EL) has gotten overdone. Shares of this prestige beauty company are trading back at levels last seen in October and November 2022, which was before the market learned of China's plan to abruptly pivot away from its stringent zero-Covid policy. While we haven't been shy about our disappointment in company's recent quarterly earnings report, we continue to believe the main issue that plagued the company will be temporary. Indeed, it will take time for Estee Lauder's retail partners in Travel Retail in Asia to work down their excess inventory. The company's partners took on so much inventory betting that the Travel Retail recovery would be similar to that of the United States and Europe when those economies reopened. As we know by now, the rebound failed to materialize. It will take another quarter or two for the de-stocking dynamics to play itself out, weighing on margins. But ultimately this business will recover and Estee Lauder's positioning in Hainan remains attractive in the long term. Importantly, Estee Lauder has lost any brand appeal from its customer base, considering the rest of the business is growing 10% when excluding Travel Retail in Asia. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021. Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images