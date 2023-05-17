This chart shows the fastest-rising costs for Social Security beneficiaries

Lordhenrivoton | E+ | Getty Images

High inflation 'extremely difficult' for retirees

Social Security COLAs have increased by 78% since 2000, according to The Senior Citizens League. At the same time, the cost of goods and services retirees typically buy has gone up by 141.4% over that time. COLAs have averaged 3.4% annually since 2000, while goods and services have averaged about 6.2%. This year's loss in buying power — measured from January 2000 through February 2023 — improved from a 40% decline based on last year's study. Yet the current 36% loss in buying power is still one of the deepest losses recorded, according to the group. Eggs topped the list of fastest-growing costs for seniors since 2000. Other categories in the top five include prescription drugs, heating oil, dental services and Medicare Part B premiums.

Eggs were also the fastest-growing cost for seniors over the past year, based on data through February, the research found. Recently, wholesale egg prices have dropped from record highs over the winter. Other categories in the top five for the year included apples, white bread, coffee and dental visits. "The average retiree has found living with these high rates of inflation extremely difficult," David Tinsley, senior economist at Bank of America Institute, recently told CNBC.com. One caveat to a record high COLA this year is that the extra money could be prompting higher levels of spending among older Americans, according to research from Bank of America Institute. While higher spending may complicate the fight against higher inflation, it is delayed relief for older Americans, whose COLA was lower than price growth in 2022.

The COLA for 2024 may be lower