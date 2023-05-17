CNBC Investing Club

Discount retail operator TJX shows it can deliver profits in a slowing economy

Club holding TJX Companies' (TJX) weaker-than-expected sales for its fiscal 2024 first quarter were more than offset by strong expense management, resulting in a beat on profitability — further demonstrating the off-price retailer's ability to navigate gathering economic headwinds.