Uber announces a bunch of new features, including one that lets teens book rides

Uber announced several new features on Wednesday during the company's annual Go-Get product showcase.

The new options include the ability to reserve a ride with a car seat, to call an Uber without the app, and to add teens to a family profile, among others. This year's Go-Get event marks Uber's first in-person press conference since the pandemic.

"Whether you're staying home or getting out there, we are building with humans for humans," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said during the event.

Shares of Uber are up around 51% year-to-date and, in a release about Uber's first-quarter results earlier this month, Khosrowshahi said the company is off to a "strong start" for the year. The new features provide an example of how the company hopes to maintain its momentum while competitors like Lyft , which is down about 25% year-to-date, continue to struggle.

Here are the key new offerings announced on Wednesday:

Uber Car Seat

Families and caregivers in Los Angeles and New York City will be able to request a ride with a car seat for children up to 65 lbs as part of Uber's partnership with the car seat company Nuna. Uber plans to roll out this feature in more cities in the future.

1-833-USE-UBER

Uber has introduced a phone number people can call to book a ride without using the Uber app. The company said this will help people who might struggle with navigating smartphones or apps access the same "effortless" Uber experience. People in the U.S. can request a ride by speaking English or Spanish at 1-833-USE-UBER, or 1-833-873-8237.

"We all know that not everyone is comfortable using a phone or an app to call an Uber, like my mother-in-law," Khosrowshahi said. "What could be easier for her?"

Family profiles and teen accounts