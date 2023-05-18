CNBC Investing Club

3 of our tech stocks are in the news. Here are the takeaways from the headlines

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a product launch event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California on October 27, 2016.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Analysts at major Wall Street research firms on Thursday published positive notes concerning two of the Club's technology holdings. We also got new details on Apple's (AAPL) long-rumored mixed reality headset. Here's a breakdown of the news, and how the headlines impact our investment approaches to the companies.