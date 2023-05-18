Asia markets rise as Wall Street lifted by hopes of debt ceiling deal

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rise on hopes of U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders inching closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "better process" is now in place for further talks, saying it's "possible to get a deal by the end of the week." Biden shortened his trip to Asia to focus on the negotiations, the White House said.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% and the Topix was up 1.21% as investors further digested Japan's trade data for April – imports fell further than expected while exports also missed forecasts by Reuters. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.66% and the Kosdaq gained 0.77% in Asia's morning trade.

Stocks in Australia also rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.74% as investors await the economy's unemployment figures for April. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.5%.