Cramer's Lightning Round:

Pfizer : "I am a little concerned, I mean, you have an FTC that's gone wild I think, Pfizer's got a good yield, 4.5%, but I don't buy drug stocks out for a yield, I buy them for growth, and that's why the [Investing Club] likes Eli Lilly ."

Rivian Automotive : "I don't recommend stocks that are losing money on Mad Money, because I don't want people losing money, so the answer is [shotgun sound]."

Everi Holdings : "Everi is good, but DraftKings has got a moment here, the 23 to 25 area that I think is better than your situation, that's what you want to go with."

Globalfoundries : "I like Tom Caulfield very much, I think he does a very good job, but when it comes to semiconductor capital equipment, the king is Lam Research ... that's the only game in town as far as I'm concerned."

Builders Firstsource : "Tomorrow you're going to cut that position in half, you're going to play with the house's money and no one's ever lost with house money -- why? I didn't like the Home Depot flooring numbers, I'm worried about Lowe's, I think you take the profit and run."

