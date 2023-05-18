Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round:

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Pfizer's year-to-date stock performance.

Pfizer: "I am a little concerned, I mean, you have an FTC that's gone wild I think, Pfizer's got a good yield, 4.5%, but I don't buy drug stocks out for a yield, I buy them for growth, and that's why the [Investing Club] likes Eli Lilly."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Rivian Automotive's year-to-date stock performance.

Rivian Automotive: "I don't recommend stocks that are losing money on Mad Money, because I don't want people losing money, so the answer is [shotgun sound]."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Everi Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Everi Holdings: "Everi is good, but DraftKings has got a moment here, the 23 to 25 area that I think is better than your situation, that's what you want to go with."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Globalfoundries' year-to-date stock performance.

Globalfoundries: "I like Tom Caulfield very much, I think he does a very good job, but when it comes to semiconductor capital equipment, the king is Lam Research... that's the only game in town as far as I'm concerned."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
Builders Firstsource's year-to-date stock performance.

Builders Firstsource: "Tomorrow you're going to cut that position in half, you're going to play with the house's money and no one's ever lost with house money -- why? I didn't like the Home Depot flooring numbers, I'm worried about Lowe's, I think you take the profit and run."

