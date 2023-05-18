LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for higher open as U.S. debt ceiling talks make progress
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as U.S. debt ceiling talks make progress.
Wall Street sentiment improved Wednesday and Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight on hopes that U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders were inching closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "better process" is now in place for further talks, saying it's "possible to get a deal by the end of the week." Biden shortened his trip to Asia to focus on the negotiations, the White House said.
CNBC Pro: Nvidia's stock could rise fivefold in 10 years on A.I. trend, says fund manager
Nvidia, the company behind the most powerful chips used to enable artificial intelligence (A.I.), has the potential to increase its stock value by five times within the next ten years, according to investor and fund manager Philip Ripman.
Investor enthusiasm for Nvidia is centered around its business model of selling high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) essential for running the complex algorithms behind artificial intelligence technologies. As A.I. has become increasingly important across industries, demand for GPUs has surged.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more Ripman's views on Nvidia here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Analysts say these 11 top-performing stocks are set to soar even more — giving one over 85% upside
The year is nearing its halfway mark, and global stocks have been doing much better than they had in volatile 2022.
Many stocks have soared and beaten the overall market, but there's still more room for investor bullishness.
CNBC Pro screened for stocks that are beating the market nearly halfway into the year — and that analysts love. One's a Buffett favorite, and another two are top picks by BofA and Citi.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 38 points higher at 7,744, Germany's DAX 83 points higher at 16,023, France's CAC 35 points higher at 7,432 and Italy's FTSE MIB 136 points higher at 27,084, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from EasyJet, Burberry, BT, National Grid and Premier Foods. There are no major data releases.
— Holly Ellyatt