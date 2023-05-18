European markets head for higher open as U.S. debt ceiling talks make progress

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as U.S. debt ceiling talks make progress.

Wall Street sentiment improved Wednesday and Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight on hopes that U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders were inching closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a default.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "better process" is now in place for further talks, saying it's "possible to get a deal by the end of the week." Biden shortened his trip to Asia to focus on the negotiations, the White House said.