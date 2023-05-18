CNBC Investing Club

Here's our Monthly Meeting rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in the Club's portfolio

May Monthly Meeting: Cramer looks at stock market headwinds that can turn into catalysts for a rally
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through each one of them Wednesday during the May edition of our "Monthly Meeting."