Here's our Monthly Meeting rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in the Club's portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through each one of them Wednesday during the May edition of our "Monthly Meeting." Apple (AAPL): With the iPhone maker's business in emerging markets like Brazil, Indonesia and India beginning to show momentum, our longtime "own it, don't trade it" mantra continues to look great. Financial features like Apple Pay should help with services revenue growth in the years ahead, too. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Jim said he's worried about overstaying his welcome in AMD, a company he's liked for many years under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su. That's a high-quality problem to have, though. The stock, up 60% this year, is nearing a 52-week high. Amazon (AMZN): The e-commerce and cloud giant is leaning into generative artificial intelligence (AI) to reignite its advertising business, which generated $9.5 billion in revenues in the first quarter. It's a promising plan. However, Jim suggested the Club may need to trim its Amazon position soon, strictly from a portfolio-management perspective. AMZN is nearing a 3% weighting in the Trust. Bausch Health (BHC): After the "Monthly Meeting" concluded, shares of the troubled pharmaceutical maker soared on a favorable ruling in the company's Xifaxan patent litigation. BHC stock jumped more than 41% at one stage to a session of $8.56. We're still trying to figure out the full extent of the court ruling, but it's news that could eliminate the possibility of a default, which brought the stock to $6. Xifaxan, which represents 80% of sales at BHC's Salix Pharmaceuticals unit, is used to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) and overt hepatic encephalopathy. Bausch Health disappointed investors with first-quarter earnings and revenue when it reported earlier this month. However, the company at the time offered better-than-expected forward guidance. Caterpillar (CAT): Our focus is on the deluge of infrastructure spending coming in the U.S. over the coming years, and less on where dealer inventory levels sit in the next quarter, something Wall Street analysts talk a lot about. This allows us to be patient and see through short-term noise. Costco (COST): Costco continues to keep its prices low and its quality high, and traders who sell its stock on, say, weak monthly sales are usually proven wrong over time. Salesforce (CRM): CEO Marc Benioff has successfully fended off an unusual amount of activist pressure in the stock. Following the stock's big year-to-date run, we sold 100 shares on May 4. We're curious to see whether Salesforce can jumpstart Slack, the workplace-messaging app it acquired nearly two years ago for almost $28 billion. Coterra Energy (CTRA): Coterra's first-quarter results were downright impressive , given the steep decline in natural prices in recent months. Jim said he'd like to buy more if the stock fell below $24 per share, but suggested the oil-and-gas firm's robust buyback program may be putting in a floor. Danaher (DHR): Danaher is in a rough patch, but our long-term faith in management to execute and deliver efficiencies across its life-sciences businesses hasn't been shaken. To sell here would suggest management has lost a step. We don't believe that's the case, and Jim said he'd like to buy some additional shares. Disney (DIS): We're sticking with Disney, although our entry into the entertainment giant was a bit early. Simply put, the company's current market value is significantly lower than its franchise value, rooted in its vast intellectual property library. The odds favor that mismatch correcting over time. Estee Lauder (EL): The prestige cosmetics firm is dealing with a more volatile recovery in its Asia travel retail business than expected, leading to very disappointing guidance that's crushed the stock. But now it's priced in, and we want to use the weakness to buy more, betting on CEO Fabrizio Freda to deliver. Jim said buy EL and we added more shares to the Trust . Emerson Electric (EMR): The automation-focused industrial needs another quality quarter to shake off the overhang created by its initially hostile takeover of National Instruments (NATI). In the absence of that, Jim said we may bid adieu to Emerson. Ford (F): CEO Jim Farley did a fantastic job delivering in the automaker's latest quarter, and we like his decision to scale back Ford's business in China . The impact of Tesla's price wars on the overall electric-vehicle market remains to be seen, but it's a wrinkle we didn't see coming. Foot Locker (FL): We have low expectations for the sneaker retailer's earnings report Friday. It's still early into CEO Mary Dillon's tenure, though, and we maintain our optimism in her turnaround strategy. We'll look to add to our position, currently just a 1.5% weighting, on future weakness in the stock. GE Healthcare (GEHC): The medical imaging and diagnostics company joined our portfolio Wednesday . Jim said it was coming on the Monthly Meeting. Recently spun-out from General Electric (GE), we see an industry leader that's now better positioned to accelerate growth. Alphabet (GOOGL): We pared back our exposure in Google's parent company in early May, locking in big profits in the portfolio-management move. But Jim said he's optimistic about Alphabet's ability to serve as an AI-focused consulting firm of sorts for other companies, like it recently did with fast-food chain Wendy's (WEN). Halliburton (HAL): A steep drop in oil prices recently has dragged Halliburton down, too, prompting some investors to question whether a multiyear cycle of increased drilling investments is still in the cards. But the Biden administration refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and more visibility around economic growth would help oil prices pick back up. Honeywell (HON): The upcoming CEO transition, with the retiring Darius Adamczyk set to be replaced by COO Vimal Kapur on June 1, has seemingly kept a lid on the stock recently. However, that gave us a chance to upgrade the stock to a buy-it-here 1 rating Monday. Its exposure to aerospace and clean energy allow us to be patient. Humana (HUM): The health insurer Medicare Advantage offering is much-improved, leading the company to revise its membership estimates higher multiple times since the fall. It's also the kind of defensive stock that should be relatively resilient in any bad-news scenarios with the debt-ceiling fight in Washington. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Separating its consumer products division from its pharmaceutical and medical technology units was a good move for shareholders . But the ongoing talc lawsuit fight has been bad. A favorable resolution to the latest proposed settlement would bring the focus back to the fundamentals and unlock the stock. Linde (LIN): The well-run industrial gas giant is off its all-time highs, reached earlier in May, but the multiyear outlook for Linde remains very strong. Linde benefits from green hydrogen trends, as well as expanding semiconductor manufacturing. Eli Lilly (LLY): Eli Lilly's drug pipeline in diabetes and weight loss, as well as Alzheimer's is stellar, and why we believe it's the best large-cap pharmaceutical company out there. We're letting the stock ride for now, up 33% over the past three months, but acknowledge that we may have to book profits. Meta Platforms (META): The Facebook and Instagram parent has wisely used artificial intelligence to improve advertising efficiency on its platforms, and to boost engagement with short-form video feature Reels. Meta's "year of efficiency" is working, and Jim said the metaverse thankfully looks like an after-thought right now. Morgan Stanley (MS): It's been a turbulent time for financial stocks since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March and some others, but we continue to like Morgan Stanley's asset and wealth management pivot. If the sector comes back in favor, Jim said he expects the stock to climb to $90 per share from its current levels around $83 each. Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft has been riding the artificial intelligence boom that began late last year after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT. The tech titan, a key investor and partner with OpenAI, has rolled out a number of encouraging new AI-enabled features to its software. Nvidia (NVDA): Nvidia has become another "own it, don't trade it" stock. Its graphics chips are at the heart of the AI cycle. Jim said it's admittedly hard to know when Nvidia shares, up 105% year to date, may take a breather. Palo Alto Networks (PANW): CEO Nikesh Arora has done a great job turning Palo Alto Networks into a profitable, diversified cybersecurity company with scale as the industry consolidates. Despite the stock's recent weakness, it remains above our cost basis of $177.68, and we are hesitant to violate that. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): Jim said he wants to buy more Pioneer, which will hand the reins to current President and COO Rich Dealy after year-end. Higher oil prices would certainly be a boon for Pioneer's stock price, but the company's high-quality assets in the Permian Basin are attractive on their own. Procter & Gamble (PG): Jim said P & G is primed for another strong move higher, similar to its advance that took it from the mid $130s per share to around $155 on Wednesday. If it slips back to around $150, Jim said he thinks P & G would be a buy. Starbucks (SBUX): Laxman Narasimhan, who took over as CEO in March, deserves time to settle into the job, especially given the difficult Covid reopening environment in China. Middle-class consumers in China may be pulling back on some spending, but we think the coffee chain's bet on the country, already its second-largest sales market, is the right one over time. Constellation Brands (STZ): The situation at Constellation has become a bit of a mixed bag, Jim said, with Modelo's growth remaining impressive while Corona has cooled a bit. However, we like owning the company, particularly due to its cash flow prowess. TJX Companies (TJX): The off-price retailer, which reported solid earnings Wednesday morning, is a buy here, Jim stressed. We expect solid results in the second half of the year. Wells Fargo (WFC): Wells Fargo is a buy, after it agreed to a settlement Tuesday to resolve another legal matter from it scandal-ridden past under previous managers. Its future looks brighter each time another regulatory hurdle is put in the rearview mirror, even though the Federal Reserve-mandated asset cap is still in place. Wynn Resorts (WYNN): Shares of the casino operator jumped 7% to roughly $110 each Wednesday after Barclays upgraded the stock to the equivalent of buy, from hold, with a $135 price target. With Wynn's properties in both the U.S. and Macao humming, Jim said he'd consider using weakness in the stock to add to our small position. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. 