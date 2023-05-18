'If it gets hit, we'll buy more,' Jim Cramer says of this cybersecurity firm

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Equities rise on hopes for debt-ceiling deal Stick with Palo Alto Networks Watch Meta Platforms 1. Equities rise on hopes for debt ceiling deal Stocks climbed higher Thursday morning — the S & P 500 was up 0.45% — with the market anticipating a potential deal in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic government default at the end of the month. "Now we have a structure to find a way to come to a conclusion," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNBC Wednesday . He indicated House Republicans could reach an agreement with President Biden and the Democrats on raising the government's borrowing limit by the end of the week. Thursday's move higher came a day after the market's biggest single-day rally in roughly two weeks. Amid the investor optimism, we initiated a position Wednesday in GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC), a global leader in medical imaging, diagnostics and digital solutions. 2. Stick with Palo Alto Networks Shares of Club holding Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came under pressure Thursday, as investors fled the cybersecurity name over growing recession fears. But Morgan Stanley said it would be "buying the recent dip" in PANW stock given the "positive setup" ahead of Palo Alto's fiscal third-quarter results on May 23. "I'm with that," Jim Cramer said of Morgan Stanley's analysis. "If it gets hit, we'll buy more." Morgan Stanley maintained an overweight, or buy, rating on Palo Alto stock, with a price target of $255 per share. The stock was down 0.88% in midmorning trading, at roughly $190 apiece. 3. Watch Meta Platforms Shares of Meta Platforms (META) initially edged up Thursday on news Montana will become the first U.S. state to ban competitor TikTok . Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been investing heavily in the company's Reels video offering on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to better compete with the Chinese-owned social media app. A broader ban of TikTok in the U.S. over security concerns would give Meta a significant advantage in the space for short social videos. Jim on Thursday said the Club holding also stands to gain from its growing artificial intelligence prowess, aided by its partnership with Club name Nvidia (NVDA). Meanwhile, Citi named Meta a new "top pick" internet stock. Shares of Meta, which have climbed more than 100% year-to-date, were trading around $242 apiece Thursday morning. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GEHC, PANW, META, NVDA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.