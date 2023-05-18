Jim Cramer tells young investors which 'junior' growth stocks to keep an eye on

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors advice about "junior" growth stocks, or young companies that may be higher-risk, but have serious potential for higher-reward.

Cramer refers to these small, fast-growing companies as "junior" growth stocks because they are perfect for young investors. As he told University of Miami students back in February, younger investors can afford to take more risks. While retirees might be wise to tread carefully when investing their life savings, young investors have plenty of time to correct their mistakes and wait for new companies to gain traction.

"Normally, we don't spend a lot of time focusing on these higher risk names," Cramer said. "But tonight, I want to break form and give you the father-daughter-mother-son list, the stocks that might turn out to be huge eventually, assuming they turn out to be anything at all."

Cramer ran through ten "junior" growth during Thursday's episode, but here are three of his top picks: